HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » 3 teenaged sisters, addicted to gaming, die by suicide

3 teenaged sisters, addicted to gaming, die by suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 04, 2026 10:38 IST

x

Speaking to Rediff.com, the police official said, “The girls were irregular in studies. They had stopped going to school too.”

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: @ghaziabadpolice/X

Key Points

  • Three sisters, aged 16, 14, and 12, died after falling from a ninth-floor balcony in Ghaziabad.
  • Police received information about the incident around 2:15 am.
  • The girls were daughters of Chetan Kumar and resided in Bharat City.
  • They were declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Loni.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.

Three minor sisters died after allegedly jumping off the balcony of a ninth-floor flat in Ghaziabad early on Wednesday, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shalimar Garden) Atul Kumar Singh said the police received information around 2.15 am about three girls jumping off the balcony of the ninth-floor apartment in a tower of Bharat City, located under the Teela Mor police station area.

Victims Identified

On reaching the spot, the police found that the three girls -- Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) -- daughters of Chetan Kumar,Â had fallen to the ground floor and suffered fatal injuries, the ACP said.

They were rushed by ambulance to a hospital in Loni, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, he added.

The police have initiated legal formalities and are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident, officials said.

Girls were mobile addict

Speaking to Rediff.com, Singh said, “The girls were irregular in studies. They had stopped going to school too.”

Asked about reports claiming the girls were addicted to online games, Singh said, “He had no idea about that as the investigation is going on and police has seized their mobile phones for now.”

“Parents are blaming mobile phone for deaths. They were mobile addict. They tried to convince the children to give up the mobile phones but they somehow managed to get the phone back," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Blue Whale Challenge suicide danger HIGHEST in India!
Blue Whale Challenge suicide danger HIGHEST in India!
#BlueWhaleChallenge: Parents, it's time to wake up
#BlueWhaleChallenge: Parents, it's time to wake up
Can this Indian team kill the Blue Whale Challenge?
Can this Indian team kill the Blue Whale Challenge?
Blue Whale challenge allegedly claims 2 lives in Kerala
Blue Whale challenge allegedly claims 2 lives in Kerala
Want to protect your child from the Blue Whale Challenge? Read this!
Want to protect your child from the Blue Whale Challenge? Read this!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

EAM S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio0:28

EAM S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Irfan Pathan Spotted With Wife Safa Baig Outside a Restaurant0:30

Irfan Pathan Spotted With Wife Safa Baig Outside a...

Video: India Carries Out Test Of Key Ramjet Missile Tech, Joins Elite League0:52

Video: India Carries Out Test Of Key Ramjet Missile Tech,...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO