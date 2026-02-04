3 teenaged sisters, addicted to gaming, die by suicide

Speaking to Rediff.com, the police official said, “The girls were irregular in studies. They had stopped going to school too.”

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: @ghaziabadpolice/X

Key Points Three sisters, aged 16, 14, and 12, died after falling from a ninth-floor balcony in Ghaziabad.

Police received information about the incident around 2:15 am.

The girls were daughters of Chetan Kumar and resided in Bharat City.

They were declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Loni.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.

Three minor sisters died after allegedly jumping off the balcony of a ninth-floor flat in Ghaziabad early on Wednesday, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shalimar Garden) Atul Kumar Singh said the police received information around 2.15 am about three girls jumping off the balcony of the ninth-floor apartment in a tower of Bharat City, located under the Teela Mor police station area.

Victims Identified

On reaching the spot, the police found that the three girls -- Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) -- daughters of Chetan Kumar,Â had fallen to the ground floor and suffered fatal injuries, the ACP said.

They were rushed by ambulance to a hospital in Loni, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, he added.

The police have initiated legal formalities and are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident, officials said.

Girls were mobile addict

Speaking to Rediff.com, Singh said, “The girls were irregular in studies. They had stopped going to school too.”

Asked about reports claiming the girls were addicted to online games, Singh said, “He had no idea about that as the investigation is going on and police has seized their mobile phones for now.”

“Parents are blaming mobile phone for deaths. They were mobile addict. They tried to convince the children to give up the mobile phones but they somehow managed to get the phone back," he added.