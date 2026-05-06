Teenager Murdered In Nagpur Love Triangle

A 17-year-old boy was tragically murdered in Nagpur after a heated love triangle turned violent, leading to a fatal stabbing by two other teenagers.

Key Points A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Nagpur due to a love triangle.

The victim, Zoharan Mustafa Shaikh, was targeted by two other minors.

The murder occurred after the victim ignored warnings to stay away from a girl.

Police have registered a murder case and detained one suspect, while searching for the other.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by two minors over a love affair in Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night in Vajpayee Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Kalamna police station.

The deceased has been identified as Zoharan Mustafa Shaikh.

Love Triangle Motive Behind Nagpur Stabbing

Police said Zoharan, a labourer, was in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Another boy also had feelings for the girl, which led to tension between them.

According to police, the accused had warned Zoharan to stay away from the girl. However, he neglected the warning and continued to speak with her.

Details of the Fatal Attack

Around 11 pm on Tuesday, the accused called Zoharan to meet him in Vajpayee Nagar. When the victim reached the spot, the accused and his accomplice confronted him. An argument broke out and soon turned violent. The main accused stabbed Zoharan multiple times in the neck and chest with a knife. He died on the spot due to serious injuries, a police official said.

Both the accused fled from the spot.

Police Investigation Underway

Police registered a case of murder against the duo and detained one of them later. Search is on for the second minor, he said.