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Teenager Killed In Knife Attack In Delhi; Personal Enmity Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 00:56 IST

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A 17-year-old boy was tragically stabbed to death in Delhi's Mahindra Park, with police investigating personal enmity as a potential motive in this shocking crime.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Delhi's Mahindra Park area.
  • The attack occurred on Monday night when the teenager was ambushed by a group of assailants.
  • Police suspect personal enmity as the primary motive for the deadly stabbing in Delhi.
  • Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the Delhi murder.

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of assailants in the Mahindra Park area of northwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night around 8 pm, when the minor stepped out of his house on his father's motorcycle with a friend.

 

Details Of The Attack

A group of four to five people, who were allegedly lying in wait, intercepted him and launched an attack with knives, police said.

The victim tried to flee to save himself, but the attackers chased him and allegedly stabbed him repeatedly.

"He collapsed a short distance away, after which the accused fled from the spot. Initial investigation suggested that personal enmity is the reason behind the attack," police added.

The injured boy was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Ongoing Investigation

Police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the accused. Further investigation is underway, the source said.

The Mahindra Park area, where the stabbing occurred, is located in northwest Delhi. Delhi Police typically registers a First Information Report and conducts an investigation involving forensic evidence and witness statements in such cases. The investigation aims to identify the perpetrators and build a case for prosecution in court.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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