Nagpur Youths Arrested for Murdering Boy in Ransom Plot

Three youths have been apprehended in Nagpur for the shocking ransom murder of a 14-year-old boy, revealing a chilling plot driven by greed.

Key Points Three youths in Nagpur have been arrested for the alleged murder of a 14-year-old boy.

The accused planned to kidnap the boy for ransom, believing his father was wealthy.

The boy was strangled and his body disposed of from a bridge in the Gorewada area.

Police are working to confiscate the vehicle used in the crime and continue their investigation.

Three youths have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 14-year-old boy for ransom in the Gittkhadan area of Nagpur city, a police official said on Monday.

He identified the accused as Ayush Shahu (19), Ketan Shahu (22) and Jai Yadav (19).

"The three hatched a conspiracy of kidnapping for ransom after assuming that deceased Atharva More's father had a lot of money. They called the boy to Friends Colony Chowk, took him in their Tata Ace vehicle to Gorewada area and strangled him," the official said.

The three accused abandoned the vehicle, with two of them later disposing of the body by throwing it off a bridge on April 3, he added.

Ongoing Investigation

"The three have been arrested. Efforts are on to confiscate the vehicle, which has been allegedly washed by the accused to destroy evidence. Further probe into the case is underway," the official said.