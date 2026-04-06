HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Nagpur Youths Arrested for Murdering Boy in Ransom Plot

Nagpur Youths Arrested for Murdering Boy in Ransom Plot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 16:50 IST

x

Three youths have been apprehended in Nagpur for the shocking ransom murder of a 14-year-old boy, revealing a chilling plot driven by greed.

Key Points

  • Three youths in Nagpur have been arrested for the alleged murder of a 14-year-old boy.
  • The accused planned to kidnap the boy for ransom, believing his father was wealthy.
  • The boy was strangled and his body disposed of from a bridge in the Gorewada area.
  • Police are working to confiscate the vehicle used in the crime and continue their investigation.

Three youths have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 14-year-old boy for ransom in the Gittkhadan area of Nagpur city, a police official said on Monday.

He identified the accused as Ayush Shahu (19), Ketan Shahu (22) and Jai Yadav (19).

 

"The three hatched a conspiracy of kidnapping for ransom after assuming that deceased Atharva More's father had a lot of money. They called the boy to Friends Colony Chowk, took him in their Tata Ace vehicle to Gorewada area and strangled him," the official said.

The three accused abandoned the vehicle, with two of them later disposing of the body by throwing it off a bridge on April 3, he added.

Ongoing Investigation

"The three have been arrested. Efforts are on to confiscate the vehicle, which has been allegedly washed by the accused to destroy evidence. Further probe into the case is underway," the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Nagpur Teenager Found Dead After Disappearance, Police Face Anger
Nagpur Teenager Found Dead After Disappearance, Police Face Anger
Delhi student abducted, killed for Rs10L ransom; 3 minors held
Delhi student abducted, killed for Rs10L ransom; 3 minors held
Teenage boy raped, killed; 3 held from Kanwar camp
Teenage boy raped, killed; 3 held from Kanwar camp
Delhi Police apprehend four juveniles in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy.
Delhi Police apprehend four juveniles in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy.
Juveniles Held in Delhi Teen Stabbing: Bullying Motive Suspected
Juveniles Held in Delhi Teen Stabbing: Bullying Motive Suspected

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 2

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 3

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

VIDEOS

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall0:49

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall

Thousands join Thiruparankundram Murugan temple annual Panguni festival1:27

Thousands join Thiruparankundram Murugan temple annual...

Medha Shankar Sets the Internet on Fire in a Stunning Designer Lehenga0:47

Medha Shankar Sets the Internet on Fire in a Stunning...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO