Teenager Murdered After Dispute Over Photo In Maharashtra

A teenager in Beed, Maharashtra, was murdered following a heated argument with a friend over an objectionable photo on a mobile phone, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Teenager allegedly stabbed to death in Beed, Maharashtra, after dispute over a photo.

The incident occurred near Limba village in Shirur Kasar tehsil.

Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for three others, including a Homeguard jawan.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A teenage boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend following a dispute over an objectionable photograph on a mobile phone in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Police Investigation Underway

Police arrested one of the four men involved in the crime, while three others, including a Homeguard jawan, are absconding.

The incident occurred around 8:30 PM near Limba village in Shirur Kasar tehsil on Sunday night, police said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Sumit Gavate (19), a resident of Belura village.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating.