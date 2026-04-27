HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Teenager Murdered After Dispute Over Photo In Maharashtra

Teenager Murdered After Dispute Over Photo In Maharashtra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 17:47 IST

x

A teenager in Beed, Maharashtra, was murdered following a heated argument with a friend over an objectionable photo on a mobile phone, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Teenager allegedly stabbed to death in Beed, Maharashtra, after dispute over a photo.
  • The incident occurred near Limba village in Shirur Kasar tehsil.
  • Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for three others, including a Homeguard jawan.
  • A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A teenage boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend following a dispute over an objectionable photograph on a mobile phone in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Police Investigation Underway

Police arrested one of the four men involved in the crime, while three others, including a Homeguard jawan, are absconding.

 

The incident occurred around 8:30 PM near Limba village in Shirur Kasar tehsil on Sunday night, police said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Sumit Gavate (19), a resident of Belura village.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Land Boundary Argument Turns Fatal for Farmer in Beed
Teenager Killed In Knife Attack In Delhi; Personal Enmity Suspected
Class X student stabbed for not showing answers during exam
Class X student stabbed for not showing answers during exam
Class XII Student Ends Life in Beed Due to Exam Pressure
Class XII Student Ends Life in Beed Due to Exam Pressure
5 booked for attacking Beed man with cricket bats after video goes viral
5 booked for attacking Beed man with cricket bats after video goes viral

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 2

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Sai Pallavi Wins Hearts with Simplicity, Stuns Alongside Aamir & Junaid Khan1:26

Sai Pallavi Wins Hearts with Simplicity, Stuns Alongside...

Two Killed in Horrific Road Accident in Bahraich1:16

Two Killed in Horrific Road Accident in Bahraich

This Touching Gesture at Modi's Kolkata Roadshow Is Winning the Internet1:22

This Touching Gesture at Modi's Kolkata Roadshow Is...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO