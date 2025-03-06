HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 5 booked for attacking Beed man with cricket bats after video goes viral

5 booked for attacking Beed man with cricket bats after video goes viral

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 06, 2025 16:33 IST

x

Police in Maharashtra's Beed district have registered a case against five persons after a purported video showing them attacking a man with a cricket bat surfaced on social media, an official said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Though police are yet to track down the victim, the Shirur police registered a first information report (FIR) suo motu (on their own) on Wednesday night, he said.

 

According to the police, the video is from Bawi village. It shows one Sachin Bhosale, a resident of Zapewadi, and four unidentified persons thrashing a man with a cricket bat, the official said.

Efforts are being made to trace the person who was beaten up and ascertain the trigger for the attack, the official said.

The five have been booked for charges, including voluntarily causing hurt and hurting using dangerous weapons, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mob attacks Mysuru police station over social media post
Mob attacks Mysuru police station over social media post
Delhi: Delivery agents thrashed for not having change
Delhi: Delivery agents thrashed for not having change
DU student thrashed, turban forcibly removed
DU student thrashed, turban forcibly removed
Minister backs conductor thrashed for not speaking Marathi
Minister backs conductor thrashed for not speaking Marathi
TN Oppn hits streets over varsity student assault
TN Oppn hits streets over varsity student assault

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Lovely Fauji Towns With A Retro Vibe

webstory image 2

Easy, Peas-y: 17 Lovely Recipes With Peas

webstory image 3

Green Keema: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Modi enjoys beauty of snow-capped mountains in Mukhwa, Uttarakhand1:16

Modi enjoys beauty of snow-capped mountains in Mukhwa,...

Nora blooms better than any garden in a gorgeous floral dress1:06

Nora blooms better than any garden in a gorgeous floral...

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Mumbai, set to visit Adani redevelopment project 0:55

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Mumbai, set to visit Adani...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD