Land Boundary Argument Turns Fatal for Farmer in Beed

A farmer in Beed, Maharashtra, tragically lost his life after a heated argument over a land boundary dispute escalated into a fatal assault, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of two suspects.

Key Points A farmer in Beed district was killed during an argument over a land boundary.

The incident occurred in Gaundgaon Shivar, Georai tehsil.

The victim, Arjun Mali, was assaulted with sticks and stones.

Two suspects, Madhukar Shinde and his son Manohar, have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The assault stemmed from a dispute regarding the boundary of a farm plot.

A farmer was bludgeoned to death during an argument over the boundary of a plot in Georai tehsil in Beed district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Gaundgaon Shivar on Saturday evening, he added.

Details of the Incident

"A dispute about the boundary of a farm plot led to an argument, during which accused Madhukar Shinde, his son Manohar and a kin assaulted Arjun Mali (58) with sticks and stones," the official said.

Mali succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital here, following which two of the three accused were held from Brashinka area, the official added.