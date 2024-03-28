News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Class X student stabbed for not showing answers during exam

Class X student stabbed for not showing answers during exam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 28, 2024 11:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Three students allegedly stabbed their classmate after he refused to show his answer-sheet to them during a written examination of Class 10 in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Following the incident that took place on Tuesday at a school after the examination, the injured student was admitted to a local hospital, they said.

"During the SSC exams, the victim refused to show his answer sheet to the accused students during the examination. Enraged by this, the trio caught hold of him as soon as he came out of the exam hall and thrashed him.

 

They also stabbed him, due to which he suffered injuries and was hospitalised," a police official said.

He was later discharged from the hospital, he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) was registered at the Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi against the three minor accused.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bihar: Nearly 300 caught cheating in Class 10 exams
Bihar: Nearly 300 caught cheating in Class 10 exams
Students, faculty will now pay a heavy price for plagiarism
Students, faculty will now pay a heavy price for plagiarism
How to stop students from cheating
How to stop students from cheating
Age won't determine when I retire: Messi
Age won't determine when I retire: Messi
Gold Loans On RBI, FinMin Radar
Gold Loans On RBI, FinMin Radar
Gorgeous! Alia, Disha, Surbhi's Summer Sari Styles
Gorgeous! Alia, Disha, Surbhi's Summer Sari Styles
Investors' desire for buybacks, dividends high
Investors' desire for buybacks, dividends high
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Students! Beware UGC's plagiarism rules!

Students! Beware UGC's plagiarism rules!

To curb cheating, K'taka students made to wear cartons

To curb cheating, K'taka students made to wear cartons

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances