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Home  » News » Land Dispute Leads to Double Stabbing at Wardha Wedding

Land Dispute Leads to Double Stabbing at Wardha Wedding

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 05, 2026 13:23 IST

A wedding procession in Wardha, Maharashtra, turned tragic when a teenager allegedly stabbed two relatives to death following a heated argument stemming from a long-standing land dispute, leading to a police investigation and heightened security in the area.

Key Points

  • A teenager in Wardha district, Maharashtra, allegedly stabbed his uncle and cousin to death during a wedding procession.
  • The double stabbing is believed to be the result of a long-standing land dispute between the family members.
  • The incident occurred in Barbadi village, causing panic and prompting a police response to maintain law and order.
  • The teenager has been detained, and a police investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances of the crime.

A land dispute took a bloody turn in Maharashtra's Wardha district on Sunday after a minor allegedly stabbed his uncle and cousin to death during a wedding procession, police said.

The incident, which occurred in Barbadi village around 10.30 am, triggered panic in the area, an official said.

 

An argument broke out between the teen, his uncle, Prabhakar Bhalme (50) and cousin Ritesh (24) during a wedding procession, and the accused brutally attacked them with a knife in a fit of anger, killing them on the spot, he said.

Investigation into the Wardha Stabbing

The family members had a long-standing land dispute, and prima facie, the attack appears to be a fallout of the same, the official said.

"We received information and immediately reached the spot. The teen has been detained, and further investigation is underway," he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The sudden attack during a public event triggered panic in the area, and police have been deployed in the locality to maintain law and order, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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