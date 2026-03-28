Teen Killed, Another Injured in Wedding Stabbing: Dispute Over Food Turns Deadly

A 17-year-old boy tragically died after a stabbing at a Delhi wedding, stemming from a violent dispute over food arrangements, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about safety at social events.

Photograph: Niek Verlaan/Pixabay

Key Points A 17-year-old boy died after being stabbed at a wedding in Delhi following a dispute over food arrangements.

Another minor was injured in the stabbing incident and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The victim, Nikhil Yadav, was reportedly trying to intervene in a scuffle between minors when he was attacked.

Police have apprehended the main suspect and an associate, recovering the knife used in the fatal stabbing at the Delhi wedding.

The incident highlights the dangers of escalating disputes and the tragic consequences of violence at social gatherings.

A 17-year-old boy died while another minor was injured after they were stabbed during a dispute over food arrangements at a wedding in outer Delhi's Rani Bagh area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11.15 pm on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Nikhil Yadav, a bike mechanic, while the injured, Sunny, is undergoing treatment and is stated to be stable. Both were residents of Rohini.

According to police, an argument broke out between two groups over food arrangements at the wedding venue, which quickly escalated into violence.

Eyewitnesses told police that Nikhil and Sunny tried to intervene and pacify the groups when they were attacked with a knife by another minor boy.

Both sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Nikhil was declared brought dead, police said.

Sunny, who was stabbed below the waist, is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be stable, police said.

Family Account of the Stabbing

Meanwhile, Nikhil's family said he was trying to intervene in a scuffle among minors when he was stabbed by the attacker who mistook him for being part of the rival group.

Nikhil's brother Vikash Yadav said, "Last night, my younger brother went to attend a wedding in Rani Bagh. Some minors were fighting among themselves, and he intervened to resolve the matter. There were six or seven drunk boys. They misunderstood him for fighting with the rival group."

The situation turned grave when the group began assaulting Nikhil.

"One of them retrieved a knife and stabbed my brother in the stomach. He died on the spot," Vikash said.

Nikhil's friends said they rushed to the spot after getting a call about the incident.

"We were at home. Our friend had gone to a relative's wedding, where there was a fight among some boys. Someone informed us over the phone that Nikhil had died. Another person, Sunny, was stabbed and was admitted to Mahavir Hospital in Rani Bagh," Nikhil's friend Rahul said.

Rahul said when he and other friends reached the hospital, the police asked them to leave.

Police Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, police said a crime team has inspected the scene and collected evidence, including CCTV footage. The main accused and his associate have been apprehended, and the knife used in the crime has been recovered.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered, they added.