Delhi Wedding Turns Tragic: Teenager Killed in Food Dispute Stabbing

A 17-year-old tragically died after being stabbed at a Delhi wedding due to a violent argument over food arrangements, highlighting the dangers of escalating disputes.

IMAGE: All photographs: Kind courtesy, Eeshaan Kashyap/Instagram

Key Points A 17-year-old boy, Nikhil Yadav, died after being stabbed at a wedding in Delhi following a dispute over food arrangements.

Another minor, Sunny, was injured in the stabbing incident and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Police have arrested the main suspect, a minor, and recovered the knife used in the stabbing.

The incident occurred in the Rani Bagh area of outer Delhi, and a case has been registered by the police.

A 17-year-old boy died while another minor was injured after they were stabbed during a dispute over food arrangements at a wedding in outer Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Rani Bagh area around 11.15 pm on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Nikhil Yadav, who worked as a motor mechanic, and the injured as his friend Sunny. Both were residents of Rohini.

According to police, an argument broke out between two groups over food arrangements at the wedding, which quickly turned violent.

Eyewitness accounts indicated that Nikhil and Sunny tried to intervene and pacify the disputing groups when they were stabbed with a knife by another minor boy.

Both the boys sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital nearby, where doctors declared Nikhil dead.

Sunny, who was stabbed below the waist, is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, police said a crime team has inspected the scene and collected evidence, including CCTV footage.

The main accused and his associate have been apprehended, and the knife used for stabbing has been recovered.

Nikhil's body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered, they said.