UP Man Hacked to Death by Sons Over Land Dispute

A 60-year-old man in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly murdered by his sons in a tragic property dispute over land allocation, highlighting the deadly consequences of family conflicts.

Key Points A 60-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his two sons in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, due to a property dispute.

The sons were reportedly angered by their father's decision to allocate a share of land to his son from a second marriage.

The victim, Nathan Saroj, was attacked with an axe and his body was later recovered from a field.

Police have registered a case and are currently searching for the accused sons, who are at large.

A 60-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with an axe by two of his sons over property dispute here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Ajrauli village when the victim, Nathan Saroj, was returning home from his fields.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kaushambi, Rajesh Kumar, said that the accused, Jhurai and Lavlesh, attacked their father and later attempted to hide the body in a field, from where it was recovered by the police.

According to officials, Saroj had married twice. The accused sons are from his first wife Kalutiya, while he had another son, Rahul, with his second wife Savitri.

Details of the Property Dispute

"The dispute arose because Jhurai and Lavlesh did not want their father to give any share of the land to Rahul. However, Saroj recently allocated a one-third share of his property to him, which angered the two brothers," the SP said.

After the attack, Rahul lodged a complaint, based on which a case has been registered against the accused. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Investigation Underway

The accused are currently at large, and police teams have been deployed to track them down. Further legal proceedings are underway.