Karnataka Man Arrested in Fatal Pathway Dispute

A man in Karnataka has been arrested for murder after a deadly argument over a pathway escalated into a fatal attack, highlighting the dangers of unresolved neighbourhood disputes.

Key Points A 36-year-old man was arrested in Belagavi, Karnataka, for allegedly murdering his relative.

The murder stemmed from a long-standing dispute over access to a pathway in Dodawad village.

The accused allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp agricultural weapon, fatally injuring him.

Police apprehended the accused within a day of the crime.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his relative over a minor dispute related to access to a pathway, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Basayya Uppinmath, a resident of Kopp Agasi area in Dodawad, while the accused, Rudrayya Basayya Uppinmath, has been taken into custody, they said.

The incident took place in Dodawad village of Bailhongal taluk of this district on March 17, police said.

Details of the Pathway Dispute and Murder

According to police, the murder stemmed from a long-standing feud and a dispute over a pathway in front of their houses. On March 17 evening, following an argument near a chicken shop, the accused allegedly attacked Mahesh with a sharp agricultural weapon, fatally injuring him by striking his neck, before fleeing the spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had frequent altercations with the victim over the pathway issue. On the day of the incident, he reportedly grew enraged after the victim intervened during a quarrel and confronted him, a senior police officer said.

Acting swiftly, our police team launched an investigation and succeeded in apprehending the accused within a day of the crime, he said.