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Home » News » Teenager Fatally Stabbed By Friend On His Birthday In Delhi

Teenager Fatally Stabbed By Friend On His Birthday In Delhi

May 16, 2026 23:52 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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A 17-year-old boy's birthday celebration turned tragic in Delhi as he was allegedly stabbed to death by a friend, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about juvenile crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend on his birthday in outer Delhi's Narela area, police sources said on Saturday.

Details of the Delhi Stabbing Incident

The victim was attacked in Kureni village on Friday evening following a quarrel with the accused, the source said.

 

According to the source, a PCR call regarding the stabbing was received on Friday evening. A police team reached the spot and found the teenager lying in a pool of blood with a stab injury on the back of his neck.

He was rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Police Investigation and Arrest

A case of murder was registered, and CCTV footage from the area was scanned.

During investigation, police apprehended a juvenile accused and recovered the knife allegedly used in the crime, he said.

Family's Allegations

Family members alleged that the accused later came to their house at night carrying a knife and tried to attack them while they were mourning his death. He fled after they raised an alarm, the source claimed.

The victim's family said that he had turned 17 on May 15 and was planning to celebrate his birthday with relatives later in the evening.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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