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Teenager dies after stabbing in Bhajanpura, Delhi: Police investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 09:13 IST

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An 18-year-old man tragically died after being stabbed in Delhi's Bhajanpura, prompting a police investigation and search for the perpetrators.

Key Points

  • An 18-year-old man, Mohammad Asif, was fatally stabbed in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi.
  • The stabbing incident occurred near Krishna Mandir in the early hours.
  • Police have registered a case and formed teams to identify and apprehend the suspects in the Bhajanpura stabbing.
  • Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area as part of the ongoing investigation into the Delhi stabbing.

An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Krishna Mandir. By the time a team reached the spot, the injured had already been rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital by his family members, they said.

 

"The victim was identified as Mohammad Asif, a resident of Subhash Mohalla in Bhajanpura. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment," a senior police officer said.

The body has been sent to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for post-mortem.

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused people involved in the crime. Police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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