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Teenager Found Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Narela Industrial Area

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 15:19 IST

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Delhi police are investigating the murder of a 19-year-old man found stabbed to death in Narela Industrial Area, launching a probe into the heinous crime.

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old man, Mayank, was found stabbed to death in Narela Industrial Area, Delhi.
  • Police discovered the body near Kali Mata Mandir with multiple stab wounds.
  • A murder case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • The police are investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity, and reviewing CCTV footage.

A 19-year-old man was found stabbed to death in outer north Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on April 27 when police received information about a man lying near Kali Mata Mandir with multiple stab wounds, they said.

 

The victim was later identified as Mayank, a resident of Bhorgarh village. He was immediately taken to SRHC Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police Investigation Underway

A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), has been registered at the Narela Industrial Area police station, they said.

"Multiple stab wounds were found on the body. Investigation is underway from all possible angles, including personal enmity," the officer said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

CCTV Footage Being Scanned

CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned and local residents are being questioned as part of the investigation, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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