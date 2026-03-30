HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Maharashtra Man Accused of Killing Father with Stone

Maharashtra Man Accused of Killing Father with Stone

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 30, 2026 14:42 IST

x

A 19-year-old man in Beed, Maharashtra, is on the run after allegedly murdering his father with a stone while he slept, prompting a police manhunt and investigation into the motive behind the shocking crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old man is accused of murdering his father in the Beed district of Maharashtra.
  • The accused allegedly used a stone to kill his father while he was sleeping.
  • Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect, who fled after the incident.
  • The incident occurred in Kada town, Ashti tehsil, and the victim was a daily wage labourer.
  • The motive behind the alleged murder is currently unknown and under investigation.

A 19-year-old man allegedly killed his father by smashing his head with a stone while the latter was asleep in their house in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Monday.

The accused, Kiran Mule, absconded after the attack that occurred in Kada town in Ashti tehsil on Sunday night, and police teams have been formed to track him down, an official said.

 

He said that the accused, who was in an inebriated state, attacked his father, Anil Sajan Mule (50), while the latter was asleep in their makeshift hut near a bus stop.

His mother discovered the body in the early hours of the day, he said.

The victim was a daily wage labourer, the official said, adding that the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man Arrested for Killing Father with Axe in Palghar District
Delhi Man Killed by Teenager Opposed to Mother's Relationship
Delhi Man Killed by Teenager Opposed to Mother's Relationship
Lucknow Teenager Detained in Father's Death: Abuse Alleged
Man Held for Allegedly Supplying Sleeping Pills in UP Murder Case
Meerut Man Bludgeoned to Death by Son After Alcohol-Fueled Argument
Meerut Man Bludgeoned to Death by Son After Alcohol-Fueled Argument

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Good News: 7 Advantages Of Hing Or Asafoetida

webstory image 2

India's 10 Top Islands In The Sun

webstory image 3

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

VIDEOS

Snowfall Begins at Atal Tunnel! Conditions Turn Icy at South Portal0:11

Snowfall Begins at Atal Tunnel! Conditions Turn Icy at...

Snow Fury at Zojila! NH-1 Shut as Ladakh Faces Massive Whiteout1:32

Snow Fury at Zojila! NH-1 Shut as Ladakh Faces Massive...

She's the Most Beautiful Heroine in B'wood - and Already a Sensation!0:27

She's the Most Beautiful Heroine in B'wood - and Already...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO