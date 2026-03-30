Maharashtra Man Accused of Killing Father with Stone

A 19-year-old man in Beed, Maharashtra, is on the run after allegedly murdering his father with a stone while he slept, prompting a police manhunt and investigation into the motive behind the shocking crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 19-year-old man is accused of murdering his father in the Beed district of Maharashtra.

The accused allegedly used a stone to kill his father while he was sleeping.

Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect, who fled after the incident.

The incident occurred in Kada town, Ashti tehsil, and the victim was a daily wage labourer.

The motive behind the alleged murder is currently unknown and under investigation.

A 19-year-old man allegedly killed his father by smashing his head with a stone while the latter was asleep in their house in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Monday.

The accused, Kiran Mule, absconded after the attack that occurred in Kada town in Ashti tehsil on Sunday night, and police teams have been formed to track him down, an official said.

He said that the accused, who was in an inebriated state, attacked his father, Anil Sajan Mule (50), while the latter was asleep in their makeshift hut near a bus stop.

His mother discovered the body in the early hours of the day, he said.

The victim was a daily wage labourer, the official said, adding that the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.