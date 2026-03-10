HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Lucknow Teenager Detained in Father's Death: Abuse Alleged

Lucknow Teenager Detained in Father's Death: Abuse Alleged

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 10, 2026 22:23 IST

A teenager in Lucknow has been detained for the alleged murder of his father, with investigations revealing a history of abuse and drug addiction within the family, raising questions about the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old boy in Lucknow is detained for allegedly killing his father after a dispute.
  • Police investigations suggest the father's drug addiction and abuse of family members as potential motives for the crime.
  • The victim, Ramkaran Rawat, was allegedly abusive and would sell household items to buy drugs.
  • The teenager was apprehended after a police search and presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.
  • The incident highlights the tragic consequences of domestic abuse and substance abuse within families.

A day after a 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his father by hitting him on the head here , police detained the juvenile and said that the murder followed frequent abuse by the man, who was a drug addict.

The incident occurred in the Khujeta village of the Mohanlalganj area. Upon receiving information from the village head around 11.30 am, a police team reached the spot and found the body of Ramkaran Rawat (45) outside his house.

 

Investigation revealed that during a dispute with his father, the boy hit him on the head with a stick, resulting in his death. The accused then fled the scene, police had said in a statement.

Complainant Navami Lal, who is Rawat's father, told police that his son had a dispute with his 17-year-old grandson around 11 am. During the altercation, the boy struck Rawat on the head with a stick, leaving him seriously injured. He later died, Lal added.

According to police, after the incident, the juvenile fled the scene.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Mohanlalganj police station, and an investigation was launched.

Four police teams were formed to search for the boy, and based on a tip-off, he was detained near Raibhan Kheda Morh, Khujauli Road, on Tuesday.

Details of the Investigation

Investigations also revealed that Rawat was a drug addict who would often return home intoxicated and assault family members. He would also sell off household items to buy drugs, police added.

Police earlier also said that Rawat's wife had left the house and went to her parental home before Holi, and has not returned since then.

Resentful of his father spending money on substance abuse and burdening the family financially, the boy killed his father, they said.

The juvenile was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board as per the rules, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Lucknow Teenager Murders Father Due to Addiction Spending
UP boy killed father, dismembered body over 'pressure to clear NEET'
UP boy killed father, dismembered body over 'pressure to clear NEET'
Son, 21, kills father; chops body parts; hides torso in drum
Son, 21, kills father; chops body parts; hides torso in drum
Lucknow boy shoots mother for not letting him play PUBG
Lucknow boy shoots mother for not letting him play PUBG
Hit by father for demanding luxury car, 28-yr-old dies
Hit by father for demanding luxury car, 28-yr-old dies

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20 WC Triumph1:04

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20...

Shivraj Singh Chauhan's poetic dig at Opposition leaves Lok Sabha in splits0:29

Shivraj Singh Chauhan's poetic dig at Opposition leaves...

Kiara Advani wins hearts with her style and glamour0:57

Kiara Advani wins hearts with her style and glamour

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO