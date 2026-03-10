Lucknow Teenager Detained in Father's Death: Abuse Alleged

A teenager in Lucknow has been detained for the alleged murder of his father, with investigations revealing a history of abuse and drug addiction within the family, raising questions about the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

Key Points A 17-year-old boy in Lucknow is detained for allegedly killing his father after a dispute.

Police investigations suggest the father's drug addiction and abuse of family members as potential motives for the crime.

The victim, Ramkaran Rawat, was allegedly abusive and would sell household items to buy drugs.

The teenager was apprehended after a police search and presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The incident highlights the tragic consequences of domestic abuse and substance abuse within families.

A day after a 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his father by hitting him on the head here , police detained the juvenile and said that the murder followed frequent abuse by the man, who was a drug addict.

The incident occurred in the Khujeta village of the Mohanlalganj area. Upon receiving information from the village head around 11.30 am, a police team reached the spot and found the body of Ramkaran Rawat (45) outside his house.

Investigation revealed that during a dispute with his father, the boy hit him on the head with a stick, resulting in his death. The accused then fled the scene, police had said in a statement.

Complainant Navami Lal, who is Rawat's father, told police that his son had a dispute with his 17-year-old grandson around 11 am. During the altercation, the boy struck Rawat on the head with a stick, leaving him seriously injured. He later died, Lal added.

According to police, after the incident, the juvenile fled the scene.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Mohanlalganj police station, and an investigation was launched.

Four police teams were formed to search for the boy, and based on a tip-off, he was detained near Raibhan Kheda Morh, Khujauli Road, on Tuesday.

Details of the Investigation

Investigations also revealed that Rawat was a drug addict who would often return home intoxicated and assault family members. He would also sell off household items to buy drugs, police added.

Police earlier also said that Rawat's wife had left the house and went to her parental home before Holi, and has not returned since then.

Resentful of his father spending money on substance abuse and burdening the family financially, the boy killed his father, they said.

The juvenile was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board as per the rules, police said.