Meerut Man Bludgeoned to Death by Son After Alcohol-Fueled Argument

A tragic incident in Meerut sees a man allegedly murdered by his own son following a heated argument while consuming alcohol, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A 55-year-old man in Meerut was allegedly murdered by his son during an alcohol-related dispute.

The incident occurred in the Jail Chungi area of Meerut, escalating from a verbal argument to a physical fight.

The son allegedly used a brick to fatally injure his father during the altercation.

Police have arrested the accused son, and an investigation is underway following the post-mortem examination of the victim.

A 55-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a brick by his son following a dispute while they were consuming alcohol here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Jail Chungi area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Rajesh, and his son Aman were drinking together when an argument broke out between them. The verbal altercation quickly escalated into a physical fight.

During the scuffle, Aman allegedly picked up a brick and struck his father on the head. The blow left Rajesh with critical injuries, a police officer said.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rushed Rajesh to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Meerut SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said the accused has been arrested. The victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Further legal proceedings are underway, the officer added.