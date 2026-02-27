HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man Held for Allegedly Supplying Sleeping Pills in UP Murder Case

Man Held for Allegedly Supplying Sleeping Pills in UP Murder Case

February 27, 2026 11:00 IST

A man has been arrested in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly supplying sleeping pills to a father before he was fatally stabbed by his daughters, in a case linked to a forbidden relationship.

Key Points

  • A man has been arrested for allegedly providing sleeping pills to a 55-year-old man in Muzaffarnagar before he was murdered.
  • The victim, Ram Prasad, was allegedly stabbed by his two daughters after being given sleeping pills.
  • Police suspect the accused, Roki, was in a relationship with the victim's 16-year-old daughter.
  • The murder was allegedly triggered by the father's objection to his daughter's relationship and restrictions he imposed.

A man has been arrested for allegedly administering sleeping pills to a 55-year-old father of two daughters before he was stabbed to death, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Roki, is alleged to have supplied sleeping pills that were administered to Ram Prasad of Morna village before he was stabbed by his two daughters on February 23, an officer said.

 

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal told reporters that they suspect that Roki was in a relationship with Ram Prasad's 16-year-old daughter.

"During the investigationâ¦ Roki was found to be involved in the murder by providing sleeping pills, which were used before the killing. He has confessed to supplying the tablets," Bansal said.

Ram Prasad was allegedly stabbed by his daughters - Komal, 32, and the minor, Bansal said.

The crime was apparently triggered by his objection to the minor daughter's relationship with Roki and "restrictions" he imposed on both daughters.

Roki was arrested on Thursday evening, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
