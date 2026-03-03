HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man Arrested for Killing Father with Axe in Palghar District

Source: PTI
March 03, 2026

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Palghar, Maharashtra, for the alleged axe murder of his father, reportedly driven by frustration from ongoing harassment.

  • A 22-year-old man in Palghar, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father with an axe.
  • The accused, Ishwar Walaya Waje, claimed he was fed up with frequent harassment from his father, Walaya Hadkya Waje.
  • The incident occurred in Mokhada taluka, Palghar district.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father with an axe in Mokhada taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Ishwar Walaya Waje, attacked his father, Walaya Hadkya Waje (47), on Sunday as he was fed up with frequent harassment, an investigating officer said.

 

A complaint was lodged by Muralidhar Jagannath Mokashi (51), a farmer and resident of Chas in Mokhada taluka, he said.

Based on the complaint, Mokhada police registered an offence under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the accused was arrested on Monday.

