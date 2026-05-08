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Teenager Dies After Stabbing In Thane; Friend Detained

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 08, 2026 14:48 IST

A teenager tragically died after being stabbed during a fight with a friend near Thane railway station, leading to a police investigation and the detention of the alleged attacker.

Photograph: X

Photograph: X

Key Points

  • A teenager was stabbed to death near Thane railway station after a fight with a friend.
  • Another teenager was seriously injured while trying to intervene in the altercation.
  • The alleged attacker, also a minor, has been detained by the Government Railway Police (GRP).
  • The incident occurred on the night of May 5 near the creek bridge in Thane.

A teenager was stabbed to death, and another was seriously injured after they were allegedly attacked by a friend, who is also a minor, near Thane railway station, officials said on Friday.

Details of the Thane Stabbing Incident

The incident took place on the night of May 5, following which the alleged attacker was detained, said Government Railway Police (GRP) officials.

 

When the trio, aged between 16 and 18, was near the creek bridge, a fight broke out among them. A minor from the group pulled out a knife and slashed one of his friends.

The third boy, identified as Vishal Patekar, tried to intervene but suffered serious injuries. Patekar ran towards a fence and collapsed. He was rushed to the Thane District Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said a GRP official.

Investigation Underway

The second injured minor managed to reach a nearby area, where citizens took him to a private hospital. He was later shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for further treatment, the official said.

"Based on the statement of the injured 16-year-old boy, a case was registered at the Thane GRP police station. We have detained the alleged attacker, and further investigation is underway," said an official.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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