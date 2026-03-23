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Home  » News » Mumbai Teenager Dies After Santacruz Stabbing: What We Know

Mumbai Teenager Dies After Santacruz Stabbing: What We Know

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 23, 2026 16:05 IST

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A 16-year-old boy tragically died and another was injured in a Santacruz West stabbing, prompting a police search for the suspect in this Mumbai crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Santacruz West, Mumbai, during a quarrel.
  • Another person was seriously injured in the same stabbing incident and is hospitalised.
  • The accused, Faizan, is currently at large and wanted by Mumbai police.
  • A case of murder and attempted murder has been registered against Faizan under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death and another person was injured amid a quarrel in Santacruz West area of Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night at Harba Mauli bridge in Juhu Koliwada, he added.

 

"Accused Faizan had an argument with Prem Omprakash Harijan and Harsh Kamlanand Jha and attacked the two with a sharp weapon. While Harijan was killed, Jha is hospitalised with serious injuries. Faizan is on the run and efforts are on to nab him," the official said.

A case of murder, attempt to murder and other offences has been registered against Faizan under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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