Why a Ticket Dispute Escalated to Assault at Thane Railway Station

A teenager in Thane has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a ticket checker at the railway station following a dispute over ticket verification, highlighting the potential for conflict in everyday commuter interactions.

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Key Points An 18-year-old female passenger allegedly assaulted a ticket checker at Thane railway station after being asked to show her ticket.

The incident occurred after the teenager refused to show her ticket and presented a PAN card instead of an Aadhaar card, leading to an argument.

The passenger allegedly hit the ticket checker's face with her mobile phone during the altercation.

A case has been registered against the teenager under the Indian Railway Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

An 18-year-old female passenger allegedly assaulted a woman ticket checker on a foot overbridge at Thane railway station after being asked to show her ticket, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday when the 39-year-old head TC was checking tickets.

The teenager, who was talking on her mobile phone, refused to show her ticket. When asked for her ID, she showed a PAN card instead of the Aadhaar card, leading to a heated argument between them, a railway police official said on Tuesday.

The passenger then allegedly hit the TC's face with her mobile phone, he said.

Aftermath of the Incident

The TC subsequently took the accused to the station manager's office, where she was identified as a local resident, involved in housekeeping and beauty services.

The police were called and a case was registered against her under provisions of the Indian Railway Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.