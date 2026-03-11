HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Why a Ticket Dispute Escalated to Assault at Thane Railway Station

Why a Ticket Dispute Escalated to Assault at Thane Railway Station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 11, 2026 09:46 IST

A teenager in Thane has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a ticket checker at the railway station following a dispute over ticket verification, highlighting the potential for conflict in everyday commuter interactions.

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Key Points

  • An 18-year-old female passenger allegedly assaulted a ticket checker at Thane railway station after being asked to show her ticket.
  • The incident occurred after the teenager refused to show her ticket and presented a PAN card instead of an Aadhaar card, leading to an argument.
  • The passenger allegedly hit the ticket checker's face with her mobile phone during the altercation.
  • A case has been registered against the teenager under the Indian Railway Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

An 18-year-old female passenger allegedly assaulted a woman ticket checker on a foot overbridge at Thane railway station after being asked to show her ticket, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday when the 39-year-old head TC was checking tickets.

 

The teenager, who was talking on her mobile phone, refused to show her ticket. When asked for her ID, she showed a PAN card instead of the Aadhaar card, leading to a heated argument between them, a railway police official said on Tuesday.

The passenger then allegedly hit the TC's face with her mobile phone, he said.

Aftermath of the Incident

The TC subsequently took the accused to the station manager's office, where she was identified as a local resident, involved in housekeeping and beauty services.

The police were called and a case was registered against her under provisions of the Indian Railway Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Women Brawl Over Toilet Keys Near Badlapur Station
Women Brawl Over Toilet Keys Near Badlapur Station
Student thrashed for not speaking Marathi ends life
Student thrashed for not speaking Marathi ends life
MNS worker slaps woman over remark against Marathi
MNS worker slaps woman over remark against Marathi
Another ticket checker misbehaves with woman passenger, suspended
Another ticket checker misbehaves with woman passenger, suspended
Off-duty ticket checker urinates on woman railway passenger, sacked
Off-duty ticket checker urinates on woman railway passenger, sacked

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First Bhasma Aarti4:15

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First...

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit1:44

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20 WC Triumph1:04

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO