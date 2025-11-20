HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Student thrashed for not speaking Marathi ends life

Student thrashed for not speaking Marathi ends life

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 20, 2025 20:39 IST

x

A 19-year-old student committed suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district after a group of people allegedly assaulted him on a local train following an argument over not speaking in Marathi, police said on Thursday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Arnav Laxman Khaire, a first-year science student, hanged himself at his apartment in Kalyan East on Tuesday evening, an official said.

"Arnav was travelling to his college in Mulund on a local train on Tuesday morning when the assault took place between Kalyan and Thane stations," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kalyanji Gete, said.

He said the teen's father has alleged that Arnav asked a passenger to move a little ahead in a crowded compartment, when the latter reprimanded him for not speaking in Marathi, and the matter escalated.

 

"The passenger, along with his five companions, then brutally assaulted Arnav, raining punches on him. Overwhelmed by fear and nauseous from the beating, Arnav alighted at Thane station and took the next train to Mulund," the official said.

Without attending all lectures at college, Arnav returned home early and informed his father about the assault on the phone, he said.

"Arnav informed his father about the incident on his mobile phone, and the father sensed fear and tension in his voice. On returning home from work later that evening, he found the door closed. He broke down the door with the help of neighbours, and found his son hanging with a blanket around his neck," the official said.

The teen's father has lodged a complaint, alleging that he committed suicide due to the mental stress caused by the beating, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered and a probe is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides
The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides
'What if he had taken the extreme step?'
'What if he had taken the extreme step?'
Do student suicides expose flaws in our education system?
Do student suicides expose flaws in our education system?
9 WARNING Signs Your Teen Is Suicidal
9 WARNING Signs Your Teen Is Suicidal
Why Are School Students Dying By Suicide?
Why Are School Students Dying By Suicide?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

Recipe: Veggie Dumplings In Tomato Sauce

VIDEOS

Viral Video! PM Modi stops speech to acknowledge students msg on Indiavision at Coimbatore Event2:25

Viral Video! PM Modi stops speech to acknowledge students...

PM Modi thanks, bow down to Bihar Janta after Nitish Kumar takes oath Swearing-in ceremony1:16

PM Modi thanks, bow down to Bihar Janta after Nitish...

Women supporter attends Nitish Kumar oath ceremony at Gandhi Maidan1:08

Women supporter attends Nitish Kumar oath ceremony at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO