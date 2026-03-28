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Teen Killed, Another Injured in Delhi Wedding Brawl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 28, 2026 21:07 IST

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A 17-year-old boy tragically lost his life after trying to stop a violent altercation over food arrangements at a wedding in Delhi, leading to multiple arrests and a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old boy, Nikhil Yadav, was killed and another person injured during a brawl at a wedding in Delhi's Rani Bagh area.
  • The fight reportedly started over food arrangements at the wedding, escalating into violence.
  • Nikhil Yadav and Sunny attempted to intervene and pacify the quarrelling groups when they were attacked with a knife.
  • Police have apprehended five individuals, including four minors, in connection with the deadly wedding brawl.
  • The police investigation is ongoing, with evidence collected from the scene, including CCTV footage.

Five people, including four minors, have been apprehended for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy and injuring another when the duo tried to pacify two groups quarrelling at a wedding over food arrangements in outer Delhi's Rani Bagh area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11.15 pm on Friday, they said. The deceased was identified as Nikhil Yadav, a bike mechanic, while the injured, Sunny, is undergoing treatment and is stated to be stable. Both were residents of Rohini.

 

According to the police, an argument broke out between two groups over food arrangements at a wedding function, which quickly escalated into violence.

Eyewitnesses told the police that Nikhil and Sunny tried to intervene and pacify the groups when they were attacked with a knife by another minor.

Both sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Nikhil was declared "brought dead", police said.

Family and Friends React to Delhi Wedding Violence

Nikhil's family claimed that he was attacked after being mistaken for being involved in a fight while trying to intervene in a scuffle among children.

"Last night, my younger brother went to attend a wedding in Rani Bagh. Some children were fighting among themselves, and he went there to intervene and resolve the matter. There were six or seven boys who were drunk; they misunderstood the situation and thought he was fighting with the children," Nikhil's brother, Vikash Yadav, said.

He alleged that the situation escalated when the group began assaulting Nikhil. "One of them took out a knife and stabbed him in the stomach. He died on the spot," he added.

Friends of the victim said they were informed about the incident over the phone and rushed to the spot.

"We were at home. Our friend had gone to someone's wedding, where he might have had a fight with someone. Someone informed us over the phone that Nikhil had died. Another person, Sunny, was stabbed and admitted to Mahavir Hospital in Rani Bagh," Nikhil's friend Rahul said.

He said Nikhil was 17 years old and worked as a bike mechanic.

Rahul alleged that when he and others reached the hospital, the police asked them to leave.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Meanwhile, the police said a crime team inspected the scene and collected evidence, including CCTV footage. The main accused and his associate were apprehended and the knife used in the crime was recovered.

Later, all the other accused involved in the case were also apprehended. Of them, four are juveniles while one is a major.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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