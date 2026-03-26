Delhi Teenager Dies After Stabbing During Robbery; Juveniles Apprehended

A 17-year-old boy tragically lost his life in a Delhi robbery, prompting swift action from police who apprehended three juvenile suspects and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

Key Points A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed during a robbery attempt in Bawana, Delhi.

Delhi police apprehended three juvenile suspects within hours of the incident.

The main accused admitted to planning the robbery with his associates.

The knife used in the crime has been recovered from the possession of the accused juveniles.

Police are investigating whether the accused were involved in other similar crimes in the area.

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death during a robbery attempt in outernorth Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Thursday, adding that they have apprehended three juveniles.

The incident took place on the night of March 25 in Bawana when the victim, Pramod, was returning home with his friend Munish Ali when three unidentified persons intercepted them and demanded Rs 2,000, he said.

When they refused, an altercation broke out. "During the scuffle, one of the assailants took out a knife, stabbed Pramod in the neck and fled," a senior police officer said.

The injured was rushed to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital in Pooth Khurd, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

A case under relevant provisions of the BNS was registered at the Bawana police station, and an investigation was launched.

Swift Police Action and Arrests

The team analysed CCTV footage, worked on technical inputs and developed human intelligence to identify the accused.

"Within a few hours, all three juveniles involved in the crime were traced and apprehended," the officer said.

During interrogation, the main accused admitted that he, along with his associates, had planned to rob passersby and attacked the victims after they refused to hand over money.

Police said the weapon of offence -- a knife used in the crime -- has been recovered from the possession of the accused.

The apprehended juveniles are aged between 14 and 16 years and are residents of nearby areas, police said.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused were involved in other similar crimes.