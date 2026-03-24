Delhi Police Nab Two Juveniles in Sadar Bazar Murder Case

Delhi Police have apprehended two juveniles in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old in Sadar Bazar, revealing a motive rooted in old enmity and prompting an ongoing search for a third suspect.

Key Points Two juveniles have been apprehended by Delhi Police for the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Sadar Bazar.

The stabbing incident was reportedly motivated by a pre-existing enmity between the accused and the victim.

Delhi Police recovered key evidence, including the scooter used in the crime and blood-stained clothing, to build their case.

One of the apprehended juveniles has a prior criminal record, including offences related to abduction and snatching.

Authorities are actively searching for a third suspect involved in the Sadar Bazar murder case.

Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old boy to death in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar over previous enmity, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on March 22 in Gali Gaddhya area, police said.

The accused juveniles along with an associate had reached the spot on a scooter and attacked the victim with a sharp weapon before fleeing. The victim succumbed to injuries, police added.

The attack stemmed from an old enmity, they said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother, an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sadar Bazar police station on March 23.

Investigation and Arrest

"Within 24 hours of the case, police zeroed in on the accused and apprehended the two juveniles involved in the murder," a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, police recovered the scooter used in the commission of the crime, the accused's blood-stained clothes and shoes. This evidence is expected to play a crucial role in establishing the sequence of events through forensic examination, he added.

Police revealed that one of the apprehended juveniles has prior involvement in two criminal cases, including offences related to abduction under the POCSO Act and snatching.

The third accused involved in the case is yet to be apprehended, and efforts are underway to trace him, police said.