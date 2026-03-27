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Home  » News » Delhi Police apprehend four juveniles in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy.

Delhi Police apprehend four juveniles in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy.

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 27, 2026 17:17 IST

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Delhi Police have arrested four juveniles in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy, revealing a story of old enmity and a tragic crime in northeast Delhi.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Four juveniles have been arrested for the alleged murder of a 17-year-old boy in northeast Delhi.
  • The victim, identified as Zaid, was found in a DDA park near JPC Hospital.
  • Police investigation revealed the juveniles had an old enmity with the victim.
  • Two knives used in the murder were recovered from the juveniles.
  • The apprehended juveniles, aged between 15 and 17, confessed to their involvement in the crime.

Police said on Friday that four juveniles have been arrested for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy in northeast Delhi.

On Wednesday, police at New Usmanpur received information about a body lying in a DDA park near Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital.

 

A victim was identified as Zaid (17), they said.

"The crime scene was examined by a forensic team and the body was sent for postmortem. A case was registered and an investigation was launched," an officer said.

During the probe, teams analysed multiple leads and gathered inputs from various sources to identify those involved in the killing. Based on the clues, four juveniles, aged between 15 and 17, were apprehended, he said.

Confession and Evidence

During questioning, the juveniles confessed to their involvement in the crime and revealed that they had an old enmity with the victim.

At their instance, two knives used in the murder were recovered. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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