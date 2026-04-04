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Home  » News » Delhi Boy, 14, Seriously Injured in Sultanpuri Blade Attack

Delhi Boy, 14, Seriously Injured in Sultanpuri Blade Attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 04, 2026 20:48 IST

A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in a blade attack in Delhi's Sultanpuri, prompting a police investigation and the detention of a juvenile suspect.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in a blade attack in Delhi's Sultanpuri.
  • The attack occurred during a quarrel with two teenagers and a young man.
  • The victim sustained laceration injuries to his face and was treated at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.
  • Police have registered an FIR and detained one juvenile suspect in connection with the attack.
  • Authorities are actively searching for the remaining individuals involved in the Sultanpuri blade attack.

A 14-year-old boy sustained serious injuries on his face, allegedly after he was attacked with a blade during a quarrel with two to three people in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Sultanpuri, where the victim got into an altercation with two boys aged around 16 years and another man, aged between 18 and 20, they said.

 

According to the police, the victim suffered laceration injuries on both his cheeks during the quarrel. He was later taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (SGM) Hospital in Mangolpuri, where his medico-legal case (MLC) was prepared.

"There was no PCR call made regarding the incident, and the matter came to light after the injured boy was brought to the hospital," a senior police officer said.

Based on the statement of the injured boy, police have registered an FIR and initiated legal proceedings in the matter, the officer added.

"During the course of investigation, one juvenile has been detained," he said.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining accused involved in the quarrel, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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