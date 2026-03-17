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Home  » News » Delhi Man Dies After Sultanpuri Stabbing: Police Investigate

Delhi Man Dies After Sultanpuri Stabbing: Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 17:09 IST

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A 40-year-old man tragically died after a stabbing incident in Delhi's Sultanpuri, prompting a police investigation and the detention of multiple suspects.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 40-year-old man, Rajinder, died after being stabbed in Sultanpuri, Delhi.
  • Police registered a murder case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
  • Two men, Raj and Karan, have been detained, and two minors apprehended in connection with the incident.
  • The incident was reported after Rajinder was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital with stab wounds.

The incident came to light after a call was received from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital regarding a medico-legal case of a man.

The police said Rajinder, a resident of Sultanpuri, was admitted to the hospital with stab injuries, but succumbed during treatment. Following his death, a case of murder was registered under relevant provisions of the BNS, a senior police officer said.

 

Investigation and Arrests

The police said they have detained two men -- Raj (23) from Rattan Vihar, and Karan (23) of Sultanpuri -- and apprehended two minors in connection with the case.

Further investigation in the case is in progress.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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