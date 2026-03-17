Delhi Man Dies After Sultanpuri Stabbing: Police Investigate

A 40-year-old man tragically died after a stabbing incident in Delhi's Sultanpuri, prompting a police investigation and the detention of multiple suspects.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 40-year-old man, Rajinder, died after being stabbed in Sultanpuri, Delhi.

Police registered a murder case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Two men, Raj and Karan, have been detained, and two minors apprehended in connection with the incident.

The incident was reported after Rajinder was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital with stab wounds.

The incident came to light after a call was received from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital regarding a medico-legal case of a man.

The police said Rajinder, a resident of Sultanpuri, was admitted to the hospital with stab injuries, but succumbed during treatment. Following his death, a case of murder was registered under relevant provisions of the BNS, a senior police officer said.

Investigation and Arrests

The police said they have detained two men -- Raj (23) from Rattan Vihar, and Karan (23) of Sultanpuri -- and apprehended two minors in connection with the case.

Further investigation in the case is in progress.