Delhi Man Dies After Sultanpuri Stabbing: Police Investigate

A 40-year-old man tragically died after a stabbing incident in Delhi's Sultanpuri, prompting a police investigation and the detention of multiple suspects.
Key Points
- A 40-year-old man, Rajinder, died after being stabbed in Sultanpuri, Delhi.
- Police registered a murder case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
- Two men, Raj and Karan, have been detained, and two minors apprehended in connection with the incident.
- The incident was reported after Rajinder was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital with stab wounds.
The incident came to light after a call was received from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital regarding a medico-legal case of a man.
The police said Rajinder, a resident of Sultanpuri, was admitted to the hospital with stab injuries, but succumbed during treatment. Following his death, a case of murder was registered under relevant provisions of the BNS, a senior police officer said.
Investigation and Arrests
The police said they have detained two men -- Raj (23) from Rattan Vihar, and Karan (23) of Sultanpuri -- and apprehended two minors in connection with the case.
Further investigation in the case is in progress.