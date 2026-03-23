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Teen Stabbed in Delhi After Minor Altercation Turns Violent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 23, 2026 20:05 IST

A teenager in Delhi was stabbed after a minor disagreement escalated into a violent attack, highlighting concerns about youth violence and criminal activity in the Anand Parbat area.

Photograph: Niek Verlaan/Pixabay

Photograph: Niek Verlaan/Pixabay

Key Points

  • A teenager was stabbed in the Anand Parbat area of Delhi following an altercation with two other minors.
  • The incident occurred after an accidental collision led to an argument and subsequent knife attack.
  • Delhi police have apprehended two juvenile suspects and recovered the weapon used in the stabbing.
  • Both juvenile suspects have prior involvement in other criminal cases, according to police reports.
  • The stabbing incident is under investigation, with a case registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

An altercation between two minors escalated into a violent quarrel, leading to the stabbing of a teenager in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, an official said on Monday.

The police have apprehended two accused, aged around 15 years and recovered the weapon of offence -- a dagger knife -- from one of them, he said.

 

A call was received regarding a stabbing incident on March 21, police said, adding that the injured had been taken to a hospital.

In his statement, the victim said that around 5.30 pm, when he was returning home with a friend, he accidentally collided with one of the accused near a gurdwara in Faridpuri Sabji Mandi, a senior police officer said.

The collision led to an argument, after which the accused, along with his associate, allegedly dragged him into a nearby lane and attacked him with a knife, causing injuries to his back and thighs.

A case under relevant provisions of the BNS was registered at Anand Parbat police station and an investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, the police identified and apprehended the two juveniles, they said. During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement and said the incident spiralled out of a sudden altercation.

Police have recovered the weapon of offence -- a dagger knife -- from one of the accused. Both juveniles have prior involvement in criminal cases, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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