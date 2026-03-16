Teen Arrested, Juvenile Apprehended in Delhi Stabbing After Intervention

Delhi Police have arrested a teenager and apprehended a juvenile in connection with a stabbing incident in Jahangir Puri, after the victim intervened in their assault on another boy.

Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

Key Points Delhi Police arrested an 18-year-old and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly stabbing a man who intervened in their assault on a boy in Jahangir Puri.

The victim, Harjeet Singh Sachdeva, was attacked after he tried to stop the accused from assaulting another boy.

Police recovered the knife used in the stabbing from the minor's possession.

One suspect, identified as Raghu, is still absconding, and police are actively searching for him.

The arrested individuals confessed to attacking the complainant after he intervened in their quarrel.

Delhi Police has arrested an 18-year-old and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly attacking a man with a knife after he intervened when the duo were assaulting a boy in northwest Delhi's Jahangir Puri area, an officer said on Monday.

The arrestee has been identified as Piyush, a resident of Jahangir Puri.

Police said the weapon used in the attack -- a knife -- was recovered from the possession of the minor.

"The incident came to light on March 13 after a PCR call was received regarding a quarrel in the area. When police reached the spot, the complainant, Harjeet Singh Sachdeva (23), told them that Piyush, along with a minor and another associate identified as Raghu, were assaulting a boy in the locality," a senior officer said.

Sachdeva said when he intervened to rescue the boy, the accused were angered. During the ensuing altercation, the minor allegedly took out a knife and attacked him, while Piyush also joined in the assault and thrashed him, police said.

Their associate Raghu allegedly even pulled out a firearm, described to be a country-made pistol, and threatened to kill the complainant, the officer said.

On hearing Sachdeva's cries for help, his younger brother Deep and some local youths rushed to the spot, prompting the accused to flee while threatening the complainant with dire consequences, he added.

Investigation and Arrests

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation was initiated. During investigation, Piyush was identified and arrested, while the minor was apprehended.

The knife used in the attack was also recovered from the minor's possession, police said. During interrogation, both allegedly confessed to their involvement in the incident and told police they had attacked the complainant after he intervened in their quarrel with another boy in the locality.

Efforts are underway to trace their third associate Raghu, who is currently absconding, police said, adding that further investigation is in progress.