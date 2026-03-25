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Home  » News » Tragedy in Patna: Two Drown, One Missing After Ganga Bathing Incident

Tragedy in Patna: Two Drown, One Missing After Ganga Bathing Incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 20:42 IST

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A tragic incident in Patna saw two teenagers drown in the Ganga River while bathing, prompting a search for a third missing boy and highlighting the dangers of bathing in the river.

Key Points

  • Two teenagers drowned in the Ganga River in Patna while bathing.
  • A third teenager is missing, prompting an ongoing search and rescue operation.
  • The incident occurred near a barricade in the Malsalami police station area.
  • The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is assisting in the search for the missing teenager.

Two boys drowned in the Ganga in Patna and one was missing after the three friends went to bathe in the river on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place at a ghat in Malsalami police station area in the state capital.

 

The deceased are residents of Patna's Kankarbagh police station area.

Details of the Incident

Malsalami SHO Raj Kumar Singh said, "Around 7 am, three boys went to bathe in the Ganga near the barricade but slipped into deep waters. Two of them, identified as Ganesh Kumar and Rohit Kumar, both aged 18, were traced and taken out of the river and rushed to Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), where doctors declared them dead."

Police, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are actively trying to find the third boy, identified as Shibu Kumar, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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