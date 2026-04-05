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Bathing Tragedy: Two Drown in Latehar Dam Reservoir

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 05, 2026 12:43 IST

A tragic bathing accident in Jharkhand's Latehar district resulted in the drowning deaths of two individuals in the Gamhariya Dam reservoir, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • Two people drowned in the Gamhariya Dam reservoir in Latehar, Jharkhand, while bathing.
  • The victims were identified as Vishal Parahiya, 18, and Manoj Parahiya, 32, both from the Parahiya community.
  • Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning.
  • The incident occurred around 5:30 pm on Saturday in the Gamhariya Dam.

Two persons drowned while bathing in a dam reservoir in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Gamhariya Dam around 5.30 pm on Saturday.

 

The deceased were identified as Vishal Parahiya (18) and Manoj Parahiya (32), both residents of Natwabar Tola in Barwadih.

"Both the victims belonged to the Parahiya community. They had gone to the dam to take a bath and drowned," said Yakin Ansari, the officer in charge of the Chhipadohar police station.

"The bodies of both have been sent for autopsy. A case of an unnatural death has been registered," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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