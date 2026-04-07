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Tragedy in Ganjam: Two Schoolgirls Drown in Village Pond

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 07, 2026 20:36 IST

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A tragic incident in Odisha's Ganjam district saw two young schoolgirls drown in a village pond while bathing, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Key Points

  • Two schoolgirls, Pranjali Dora (11) and Manini Dora (12), drowned in a village pond in the Ganjam district of Odisha.
  • The girls, residents of Patanda village, went to the pond to bathe after returning from school.
  • Locals attempted to rescue the girls but were unsuccessful.
  • Fire brigade personnel retrieved the bodies after a two-hour search.
  • Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

Two girls drowned while bathing in a village pond in Odisha's Ganjam district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Pranjali Dora (11), a class 6 student, and Manini Dora (12), a student of class 7, both residents of Patanda village in Digapahandi police station area, a police officer said.

 

After returning home from school, they went to the village pond to take a bath like every other day. However, they slipped and fell into deep waters. Locals noticed them drowning and tried to rescue them but failed, he said.

Rescue Efforts and Aftermath

Fire brigade personnel from Digapahandi retrieved the girls after a two-hour search and they were rushed to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared them dead, Digapahandi police station officer-in-charge Kishor Kumar Samal said.

He said the bodies have been handed over to the respective families after conducting post-mortem examinations at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

Police Investigation Underway

He said unnatural death cases have been registered and an investigation launched.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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