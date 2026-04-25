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Teen Girls In UP Try Suicide After Being Filmed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 25, 2026 00:54 IST

In Uttar Pradesh, two teenage girls allegedly attempted suicide after being filmed bathing in the Yamuna river, prompting a police investigation into the distressing incident.

Key Points

  • Two teenage girls in Chitrakoot district, Uttar Pradesh, attempted suicide by consuming poison.
  • The suicide attempt followed an incident where the girls were filmed while bathing in the Yamuna river.
  • The girls were reportedly scolded by their families after the filming, leading to their distress.
  • Police have launched an investigation and deployed teams to oversee the girls' treatment and find those responsible for the filming.

Two teenage girls allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday after they were filmed by some individuals while bathing in the Yamuna river, police said.

The incident took place in the Pahari police station area.

 

Investigation Launched After Suicide Attempt

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh said a memo was received from the Pahari community health centre (CHC) stating that two girls, aged 16 and 17, had consumed poison.

By the time police reached the CHC, the two had been referred to the district hospital in Karwi. They were subsequently transferred to Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda for advanced treatment, he said.

Details Emerge About Filming Incident

While being brought to the hospital, the girls told police that they were bathing in the Yamuna on Thursday, when some individuals clicked photos and filmed videos of them. The girls were scolded by their families over the incident. Distressed by this, the two consumed poison, Singh said.

The SP said three police teams have been deployed to investigate the matter.

Police Efforts To Find Perpetrators

The first team has been assigned to oversee the girls' treatment, the second is coordinating with their family members and the third is actively searching for those who filmed the girls, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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