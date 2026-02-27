HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP: Young Couple Found Hanging, Suicide Suspected

UP: Young Couple Found Hanging, Suicide Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
February 27, 2026 22:04 IST

A young couple in Uttar Pradesh was tragically found dead, with authorities investigating a suspected suicide linked to a romantic relationship opposed by their families.

Key Points

  • A young couple, Haroon and Sheeba, were found dead, hanging from a tree in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh.
  • Police suspect the deaths to be a suicide due to a romantic relationship facing family opposition.
  • The couple had been reported missing from their homes a day prior to the discovery.
  • Police are investigating all possible angles, including family disputes and other potential motives, awaiting the post-mortem report for the definitive cause of death.

A young man and a woman were found hanging from a tree on the Hetmapur-Suratganj road here on Friday, with police suspecting the duo died by suicide, an official said.

The deceased have been identified as Haroon (22), a resident of Dashwantpur village, and Sheeba (20), a resident of Lalpur.

 

Villagers said the two shared a romantic relationship. Family members are allegedly opposed to their relation and were not in favour of marriage.

Both were reported to be missing from home a day earlier.

According to police, the bodies were found hanging from a guava tree by villagers under Mohammadpur Khala police station area on Friday morning. Upon receiving information, a police team arrived and inspected the scene, and collected necessary evidence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Police Investigation Underway

Mohammadpur Khala Station House Officer Ashutosh Mishra said prima facie the case appears to be a suicide, but all aspects are being investigated.

The SHO said the possibility of a family dispute, a love affair, and other probable angles are also being considered.

The actual cause of death will be revealed only after the post-mortem report is received, he said, adding that police are questioning family members.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
