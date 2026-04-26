Teenage Woman Found Dead In UP Village; Police Suspect Murder

Police in Uttar Pradesh have launched a murder investigation after a 19-year-old woman was found dead in a village, with suspicious circumstances suggesting foul play.

Key Points A 19-year-old woman was found dead, hanging from a tree in a village in Uttar Pradesh.

Police suspect foul play and have registered a murder case based on the victim's brother's complaint.

The victim's belongings were found some distance from the body, and there were visible injuries.

A post-mortem examination is underway, and police will add relevant sections to the FIR if sexual assault is confirmed.

The body of a 19-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree in a village under the Manikpur police station area here on Sunday morning, police said.

Suspicious Circumstances Surround Woman's Death

According to the police, the woman had gone to sleep after dinner on Saturday night but was found hanging in an orchard nearly 400 metres away from her home the following morning.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West), Brijnandan Rai, stated that the circumstances suggest foul play.

"The victim's slippers and undergarments were recovered 50 metres away from the spot where the body was found. There are visible injury marks on her body," Rai said.

Police Investigate Possible Murder

While locals have alleged that the woman was murdered after being raped, the ASP said that it is "prima facie a case of murder."

"Based on the complaint filed by the victim's brother, a case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination," the officer added.

Police further clarified that if the medical report confirms sexual assault, relevant sections will be added to the FIR.

Forensic experts and police teams have collected evidence from the spot and are investigating the matter from all angles.