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Young Woman Found Dead In UP Village, Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 19, 2026 22:44 IST

Police in Uttar Pradesh are investigating the suspicious death of a 21-year-old newly married woman found at her residence, seeking to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Key Points

  • A 21-year-old woman, Ranju Devi, was found dead at her home in Madhopur Bujurg village, Uttar Pradesh.
  • Police are investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding Ranju Devi's death.
  • Ranju Devi had been married for about a year to Nitesh Giri.
  • The post-mortem examination report is awaited to determine the cause of death.

A 21-year-old newly married woman was found dead on Sunday under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Madhopur Bujurg village under the Tamkuhiraj police station area, police said.

Investigation Launched Into Suspicious Death

Her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at around 7 pm and sent for post-mortem examination.

 

The deceased has been identified as Ranju Devi, a native of Bathua Bazar in neighbouring Bihar.

She was married about a year ago to Nitesh Giri, a resident of the same village.

Circle Officer (Tamkuhiraj) Jayant Kumar said that further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report.

The circumstances surrounding her death are being probed, police noted.

Under Indian law, suspicious deaths of women within the first seven years of marriage often trigger investigations into potential dowry-related harassment or domestic violence. The police will likely interview family members and neighbours as part of their investigation, pending the post-mortem results.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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