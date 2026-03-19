Foul Play Suspected in Sultanpur Hanging Death

Police in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating the suspicious death of an 18-year-old found hanging from a tree, as villagers allege possible murder and foul play.

Key Points An 18-year-old man, Rahul Yadav, was found dead, hanging from a tree in Bisawan village, Sultanpur.

Local villagers and family members suspect foul play, alleging that Rahul Yadav was murdered before being hanged.

Police have launched a thorough investigation into the suspicious death in Baldirai police station area.

The deceased left his house around 8 pm and was found between 9 pm and 9.30 pm, raising questions about the circumstances of his death.

The body of an 18-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a village under the Baldirai police station area here on Wednesday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Yadav, the son of Rajendra Yadav, a resident of Bisawan village. His body was discovered hanging from a tree by his shirt.

According to locals, Rahul left his house around 8 pm on Wednesday. His body was discovered hanging between 9 pm and 9.30 pm.

Foul Play Suspicions

Villagers and family members have raised suspicions of foul play, alleging that Rahul was murdered and then hanged from the tree.

Circle Officer (Baldirai) Ashutosh Kumar confirmed the identity of the deceased and stated that a thorough probe is underway.