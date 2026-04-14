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Teenager Found Dead in Kerala: Police Investigate Possible Murder-Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 14, 2026 12:21 IST

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Police in Kozhikode, Kerala, are investigating the tragic deaths of a 16-year-old girl and her 20-year-old cousin as a potential murder-suicide case, sparking a detailed inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Key Points

  • A 16-year-old girl and her 20-year-old cousin were found dead in Kozhikode, Kerala.
  • Police suspect the 20-year-old man killed the teenager before taking his own life.
  • The bodies were discovered in separate rooms of the house after neighbours alerted the authorities.
  • Preliminary findings suggest the incident occurred around midnight, prompting a detailed police investigation into the suspected murder-suicide.

A 16-year-old girl and her 20-year-old cousin were found dead at her house here on Tuesday, and the man is suspected to have killed the teenager before ending his own life, police said.

The girl and 20-year-old Adnan were the offspring of sisters, they added, quoting neighbours.

 

According to police, the girl was allegedly strangled to death by the young man, who was suspected of having later died by suicide.

Their bodies were found in two separate rooms of the house early this morning after neighbours were alerted and informed the police.

As per the FIR, the deceased were found lying unconscious in different rooms of the house around 5.45 am and were rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Preliminary findings suggest the incident may have occurred around midnight, police said, adding that a detailed investigation has been launched.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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