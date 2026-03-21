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Kochi Tragedy: Five Family Members Dead in Suspected Suicide Pact

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 19:52 IST

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A tragic incident in Kochi sees five family members dead in a suspected suicide pact involving poisoning and hanging, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Key Points

  • Five family members, including three children, were discovered dead in a rented house in Vaduthala, Kochi.
  • Police suspect the children were poisoned before the two adult women died by hanging.
  • The family had been residing in the house for medical treatment and were planning to move out soon.
  • A suicide note was recovered from the scene, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
  • The family faced alleged blame from neighbours following the death of Aswathi's husband eight months prior.

Five persons, including three children, were found dead at a rented house at Vaduthala here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sreekumari (58), her daughter Aswathi Nair (36), two grandsons aged 14 and 4, and a two-year-old granddaughter.

 

They were natives of Vilappilsala in Thiruvananthapuram and had been staying in a rented house on Karsaka Road in Vaduthala.

Police suspect that the children were poisoned before Sreekumari and Aswathi hanged themselves.

According to police, the family had been living in the house since February for the treatment of the elder son at a nearby private hospital and were about to vacate the premises.

The incident came to light when a cable TV operator, who had come for work, noticed the two women hanging inside the room through a window and alerted others, police said.

The house owner and police soon reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Police said Aswathi's husband had died about eight months ago after the couple had separated.

He was allegedly suffering from liver disease due to alcoholism.

Following his death, neighbours and people close to the family had allegedly blamed Aswathi and her mother, officials said.

A police officer said the family was financially sound, as they were paying a monthly rent of Rs 35,000 and owned property and a house in Thiruvananthapuram.

Police said that a suicide note was recovered from the house.

The bodies were later shifted to Kalamassery Medical College, where postmortem examinations will be conducted on Sunday.

Ernakulam North Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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