Two athletes found hanging in SAI hostel in Kolllam

The reason for the deaths is yet to be ascertained and no suicide note has been recovered from the room, police officials said.

IMAGE: The suicide of the duo came to light at 5 am on Thursday. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Two female trainees staying at a Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel were found hanging in a room in Kollam, Kerala, on Thursday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sandra (17) of Kozhikode district and Vyshnavi (15) of Thiruvananthapuram district.

According to police, Sandra was an athletics trainee studying in Plus Two, while Vyshnavi was a kabaddi player and a Class 10 student.

The incident came to light around 5 am when fellow hostel inmates noticed that the duo had not reported for the morning training session.

When repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, hostel authorities broke open the door and found both girls hanging from ceiling fans in the room, police said.

Police said Vyshnavi was staying in a different room but had spent Wednesday night in Sandra’s room. Both were seen by other hostel inmates early in the morning, police added.

Kollam East police have launched a probe into the incident.

Police will record statements from other sportspersons in the hostel, their trainers and relatives, an official said.

The bodies will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem examinations, police added.