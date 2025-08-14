HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Union ministers meet Kerala suicide victim's family, back NIA probe demand

Union ministers meet Kerala suicide victim's family, back NIA probe demand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
3 Minutes Read
Share:

August 14, 2025 01:37 IST

Two Union ministers -- Suresh Gopi and George Kurian -- visited the family of a 23-year-old woman in Kothamangalam on Wednesday, who allegedly took her own life, reportedly due to harassment by her lover, a day after the party described it as the "biggest example of forced religious conversion."

IMAGE: Union minister George Kurian (third from left) meets family members of 23-year-old suicide victim, Sona, in Kothamangalam, Kerala, August 13, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy George Kurian on X

They also met the family, who are demanding that an NIA probe be launched into the incident, as Sona Eldhose is said to have ended her life after her lover, Rameez, and his family allegedly made coercive attempts to convert her to Islam.

 

The visit by Gopi and Kurian, who have come under attack from the Congress and Communist Party of India-Marxist for their alleged long silence on the recent attack on nuns in Chhattisgarh by Bajrang Dal activists, also assumes political significance after the influential Syro-Malabar Church backed the family's demand for an NIA probe into the incident.

A Syro-Malabar Church official said it viewed the matter with "great seriousness".

Fr James Kokkavayalil, secretary of the public affairs commission of the Syro-Malabar Church, also alleged that there were suspected extremist links in the case, claiming the victim had been taken to Panayikkulam -- which has previously been in the news for extremist activities -- and tortured there.

After visiting the family, Kurian, the Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said the investigation had not yet reached a stage "warranting an NIA probe".

He added that there was a set procedure for initiating a National Investigation Agency investigation. The FIR currently records the case as an "unnatural death" following harassment by her lover.

"If other legal provisions are added during the probe, the matter can be examined later," he said.

Gopi, who also met the family, reportedly offered all possible assistance.

In a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, the victim's mother, Bindu AK, sought an NIA probe, alleging her daughter had been the victim of coercive attempts to convert her to another religion.

She claimed that the accused, Rameez, had tried to force her daughter to convert, and suggested his actions could be linked to "extremist networks".

Sona Eldhose died by suicide at her residence on 9 August. A note left behind stated that she ended her life due to "continued harassment" from her lover and his relatives.

The BJP on Tuesday organised a march to the Kothamangalam police station under the leadership of party leader P C George, demanding justice for the woman's family and describing her as the latest victim of "love jihad" -- a term used by right-wing activists to allege the luring of non-Muslim women into relationships or marriages under the guise of love.

Another BJP leader, B Gopalakrishnan, called it "the biggest example of forced religious conversion" and urged Christian churches to speak out so that "Christian girls do not have to go through the same experience."

The case is currently under investigation by a Special Investigation Team, which is examining all angles, including abetment of suicide and rape, police sources said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Fringe Elements Must Be Brought Under Control'
'Fringe Elements Must Be Brought Under Control'
Not all inter-religious marriages are 'love jihad': Kerala HC
Not all inter-religious marriages are 'love jihad': Kerala HC
Kerala love jihad case: A timeline
Kerala love jihad case: A timeline
HC refuses to intervene in Christian-Muslim marriage
HC refuses to intervene in Christian-Muslim marriage
Love jihad case: SC to hear Kerala man's plea
Love jihad case: SC to hear Kerala man's plea

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 2

8 Amazing Ways Cinnamon Protects You

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

UP man tattoos 559 martyrs' names on body, enters records book3:22

UP man tattoos 559 martyrs' names on body, enters records...

Tejasswi Prakash Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Bodycon Dress!0:31

Tejasswi Prakash Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Bodycon Dress!

Sara Ali Khan Shares Cake with Paparazzi on Her Birthday!0:54

Sara Ali Khan Shares Cake with Paparazzi on Her Birthday!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV