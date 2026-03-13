HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Couple in Kerala Suspected of Suicide Following Son's Tragic Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 13, 2026 12:26 IST

A Kerala couple is suspected to have committed suicide due to depression following the tragic death of their son in a train accident, prompting a police investigation into the heartbreaking family tragedy.

Key Points

  • A couple in Kasaragod, Kerala, was found dead in a suspected suicide.
  • The couple's son died in a train accident in December of the previous year.
  • Police recovered a suicide note indicating the couple was suffering from depression following their son's death.
  • Melaparamba police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the incident.
  • The couple's deaths highlight the devastating impact of grief and loss on families.

A couple was found hanging in a suspected suicide, months after their son died in a train accident at Poinachi here, police said.

The deceased were identified as Venugopalan N M (50) and his wife Smitha M (39), of Kairali Nagar, Poinachi here, they said.

 

A relative found them hanging from the hand railing of the balcony in the central hall of their house at around 9.30 am.

Police said a suicide note was also recovered from the house.

Investigation into the Deaths

According to the police, the couple's 19-year-old son had died in December last year after being hit by a train.

Following the incident, the couple had been in depression and the suicide note also mentioned this as the reason for their death, police said.

Melaparamba police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.

The bodies will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem examination, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
