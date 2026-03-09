HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kerala Couple Found Dead Amid Financial Struggles: Police Investigate

Kerala Couple Found Dead Amid Financial Struggles: Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 09, 2026 17:32 IST

A couple in Kottayam, Kerala, was found dead in a suspected suicide, with financial struggles believed to be a contributing factor, according to police reports.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A couple was discovered dead in their rented home in Kottayam, Kerala, prompting a police investigation.
  • Authorities suspect suicide as the cause of death, citing financial difficulties as a potential motive.
  • The couple's three-year-old child was found unharmed and has been handed over to relatives.
  • The investigation is ongoing, with police registering a case of unnatural death.

A couple was found dead in a pool of blood at a rented house here on Monday, police said.

The deceased, Sajan Joseph and his wife, Anusha Joseph, were natives of Mannar in Alappuzha district and residing in a rented house at Chirakkadavu in Ponkunnam.

 

Police said the couple was living on the upper floor of the house along with their three-year-old child.

The incident came to light when the house owner, who lives on the ground floor, noticed the couple's child crying at around 10 am.

As there was no response when he knocked on the door, he broke into the room and found the couple lying dead in a pool of blood, officials said.

Investigation and Initial Findings

Ponkunnam police reached the house and began an investigation. Officials suspect it to be a case of suicide as all the doors were found locked from the inside with no signs of forced entry.

Police said the child was later handed over to relatives who arrived at the house.

Relatives told police that the couple was under severe financial strain and had moved from Mannar to Ponkunnam, officials said.

Ponkunnam police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident.

The bodies were handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
