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Delhi Police Investigate Murder After Teenager's Body Found in Park

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 26, 2026 00:26 IST

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Delhi Police are investigating the murder of a 17-year-old boy whose body was found in a New Usmanpur park, with authorities exploring all possible motives and examining forensic evidence to identify the perpetrator.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old boy, Zaid, was found dead in a DDA park in New Usmanpur, Delhi, prompting a murder investigation.
  • Delhi Police have registered a murder case and are investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity and past criminal activity.
  • Forensic teams have examined the scene, and CCTV footage and call records are being analysed to identify the accused in the Delhi teenager's murder.
  • Police are questioning the victim's family and exploring all potential motives behind the teenager's death in the Delhi park.

The body of a 17-year-old boy was found in a park in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area early Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Zaid, lived with his family near Brahmpuri Pulia in the locality, they said.

 

Police said a PCR call was received in the morning that a body was lying in a DDA park near Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. A team from New Usmanpur police station rushed to the spot and found Zaid's body.

Murder Investigation Launched

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified persons and an investigation has been launched, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ashish Kumar Mishra said.

Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams examined the spot and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused. Police are scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed around the park and nearby areas, and are also analysing call detail records (CDR) of Zaid's mobile phone, the DCP said.

The boy's family members are also being questioned as part of the probe and police are investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity, the officer said.

Sources indicated that the teenager was previously involved in criminal activities.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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