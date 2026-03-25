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Drug Addict Found Dead in Delhi Park: Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 20:38 IST

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A 26-year-old man, suspected to be a drug addict, was found dead in a Delhi park, prompting a police investigation into the cause of death.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old man was found dead in a park in Uttam Nagar, Delhi.
  • The deceased has been identified as Prashant, reportedly a drug addict.
  • Police suspect a natural death due to the absence of external injuries.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

The body of a 26-year-old man, said to be a drug addict, was found in a park in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

A PCR call regarding a man lying in a park was received early Monday, following which a police team reached the spot, they said.

 

"The body of a man was found, and was later identified as Prashant. He was reportedly a drug addict," a senior police officer said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of natural death as no external injury marks were found on the body, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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