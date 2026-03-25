Drug Addict Found Dead in Delhi Park: Police Investigate

A 26-year-old man, suspected to be a drug addict, was found dead in a Delhi park, prompting a police investigation into the cause of death.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A 26-year-old man was found dead in a park in Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

The deceased has been identified as Prashant, reportedly a drug addict.

Police suspect a natural death due to the absence of external injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

The body of a 26-year-old man, said to be a drug addict, was found in a park in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

A PCR call regarding a man lying in a park was received early Monday, following which a police team reached the spot, they said.

"The body of a man was found, and was later identified as Prashant. He was reportedly a drug addict," a senior police officer said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of natural death as no external injury marks were found on the body, he added.