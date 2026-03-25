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Home  » News » Delhi Police Investigate Death of Teenager in New Usmanpur Park

Delhi Police Investigate Death of Teenager in New Usmanpur Park

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 12:43 IST

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Delhi Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 17-year-old boy found in a New Usmanpur park, launching a murder investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old boy named Zaid was found dead in a park in New Usmanpur, Delhi.
  • Delhi Police have launched a murder investigation into the teenager's death.
  • Forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene, and a post-mortem examination will determine the cause of death.
  • Multiple police teams are working to identify and apprehend the individuals involved in the crime.

A 17-year-old boy was found dead at a park in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Zaid, was a resident of the locality, they said.

 

The police said they received information about a body lying in a park, following which a team from New Usmanpur police station rushed to DDA Park near JPC Hospital, and found the boy lying dead.

The crime and forensic teams inspected the spot and collected evidence, a senior police officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend those involved, they said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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